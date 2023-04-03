iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $106.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

