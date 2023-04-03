iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $99.73. 2,377,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $106.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.