iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 92,292 shares.The stock last traded at $69.30 and had previously closed at $69.01.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $573.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

