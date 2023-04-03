iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

