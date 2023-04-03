iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.44

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.44 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 1979554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

