iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 1,826,553 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

