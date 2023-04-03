iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 7,196,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,363,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

