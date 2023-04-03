iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.87

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 176930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.