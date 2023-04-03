iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,288. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

