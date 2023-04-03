iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.73

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 48517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

