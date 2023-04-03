iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.35

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 298197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

