iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 5th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 214,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,528. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.