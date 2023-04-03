iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,255 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 1.76% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $343,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.11. 1,710,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.