iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.02

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.02 and last traded at $116.88, with a volume of 485560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

