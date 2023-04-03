iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.22

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.22 and last traded at $225.65, with a volume of 118763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.84.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $767.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

