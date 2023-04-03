ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ITT Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $86.30 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

