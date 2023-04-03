Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €0.42 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €54.70 ($58.82). The company had a trading volume of 216,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 12 month high of €62.42 ($67.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.20.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

