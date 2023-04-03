Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) vs. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Financial Review

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $62.56 million 0.31 $1.16 million $0.43 13.09 Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.54 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.33

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jewett-Cameron Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading 2.37% 6.22% 4.16% Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44%

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. The Pet, Fencing and Other segment reflects the business of Jewett-Cameron Company (JCC), which is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty products and a wholesaler of products formerly conducted by Jewett-Cameron Lumber Corporation. The Seed Processing and Sales segment focuses on the distribution and processing of agricultural seed. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in North Plains, OR.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

