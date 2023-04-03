John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $167,760.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

