Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,758,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,003,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

