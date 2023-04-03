Kaspa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.94 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $647.56 million and approximately $33.94 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,683,235,366 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,663,658,573.070293. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04060253 USD and is up 15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $32,941,205.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

