Kava (KAVA) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $397.73 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 466,027,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,021,340 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

