Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.36 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Kava has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $389.59 million and $10.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 465,616,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,661,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

