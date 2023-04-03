Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,649 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 582,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Articles

