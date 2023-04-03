Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.68. 261,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

