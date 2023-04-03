Kennon Green & Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,928 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

SJM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

