Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 13,030 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $168.74. 55,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,900. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

