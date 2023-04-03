Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
