KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $45,723,011,161,370.80 billion and approximately $51,480.93 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

