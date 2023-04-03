Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.39 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

