Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Kroger by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

