KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $8.13 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00028859 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $799.87 million and $1.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

