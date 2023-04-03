L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.75. 164,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,138. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.