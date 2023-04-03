Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

