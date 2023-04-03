Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 2,014,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $60.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.