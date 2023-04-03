Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,252,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.61. The stock had a trading volume of 713,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,703. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

