Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,767,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

