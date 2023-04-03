Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $1,788.40 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,788.40 or 0.06361893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $10.56 billion and approximately $15.48 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,903,842 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,901,695.78608765. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,773.14563799 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,404,827.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

