Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,794.95 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,794.95 or 0.06435582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.60 billion and $30.09 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,907,261 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,901,695.78608765. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,773.14563799 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,404,827.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

