Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Reaches $2,008.27 on Top Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $19.96 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,008.27 or 0.07144030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

