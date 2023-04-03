Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $167.58. 90,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

