Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lessened by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $356.75. 655,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,321. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

