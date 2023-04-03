Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $150.68 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $150.68 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,558,346 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

