Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.04. 150,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.30. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $322.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.