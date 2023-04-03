Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $11.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.10. 466,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,559. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

