LooksRare Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. LooksRare has a total market cap of $67.06 million and $3.25 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

