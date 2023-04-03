Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

