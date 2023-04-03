Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $413.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.61.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

