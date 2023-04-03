Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.39.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.7 %
LUN opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70.
Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.