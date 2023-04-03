Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.39.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

LUN opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.