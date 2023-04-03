LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LYB stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

